 Pashinyan: The lost shepherd has already been handed over to the Azerbaijani side | 1news.az
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Pashinyan: The lost shepherd has already been handed over to the Azerbaijani side

1news Staff14:10 - Today
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Pashinyan: The lost shepherd has already been handed over to the Azerbaijani side

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that an Azerbaijani citizen who got lost and crossed into Armenian territory was handed over to the Azerbaijani side, news.am reports.

"What, should we have started shooting at him and killed him? The man was walking on foot. He was detained and handed over to Armenia's National Security Service," Pashinyan said at a briefing after the government session on October 22.

According to him, there is no border in the world that a person could not cross, and the lost shepherd has been handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

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