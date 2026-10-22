 Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO

1news Staff14:43 - Today
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Sybiha to Witkoff: Kyiv residents heard what "humanism" really sounds like - PHOTO

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the words of U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who called Vladimir Putin a "humanist."

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network X.

"Overnight, Kyiv residents heard what Russian 'humanism' truly sounds like: a brutal attack with dozens of ballistic missiles striking energy infrastructure, medical facilities, shopping centers, and residential areas. Other cities across Ukraine came under attack as well. Appeasement, servility, and flattery will not stop this war. Only strength will," Sybiha said.

Earlier, at a meeting on October 21 in St. Petersburg, Witkoff called the Russian president a humanist, thanking him for the release of American Stephen Hubbard, who was convicted in Russia for "mercenary activity."

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