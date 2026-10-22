Macron announces ban on all protests

French President Emmanuel Macron said that regional authorities will ban all demonstrations planned for the coming days, except for those organized by trade unions.

"If it concerns trade union organizations, the prefects will propose alternative routes. If these are not trade union demonstrations, we will ban them wherever we can," Macron said following a meeting with members of the cabinet devoted to the upcoming rallies. The president's address was broadcast on the Élysée Palace's page on the social network X.

Source: TASS