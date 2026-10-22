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Zelensky: Russia seeks to seize eastern Ukraine - VIDEO

1news Staff15:15 - Today
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Zelensky: Russia seeks to seize eastern Ukraine - VIDEO

Russia seeks to seize eastern Ukraine, including Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, from there the path leads to the Dnipropetrovsk region — to Pavlohrad and Dnipro

He stated this in The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

"If we give them these cities of ours, the risk is enormous. If he wants to go further, he will be able to seize a huge number of our cities. The risk is real. No one guarantees anything," Zelensky noted.

According to the Ukrainian president's estimate, Russia controls about 18–19% of Ukraine's territory. He also stated that the Russian side shows its population different maps.

"He (Putin) wants to capture the city of Zaporizhzhia, but he cannot do it. This is one of his goals. Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv are also targets, although he does not say so directly," Zelensky added.

The president of Ukraine also recalled that Donald Trump is calling on the parties to seek a compromise. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is already making significant concessions.

"The biggest compromise we are already making is a ceasefire. Let's just stop this war," he emphasized.

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