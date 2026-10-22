Russian television host Vladimir Solovyov, known for his bellicose rhetoric, has founded the limited liability company SVR Zashchita.

The company's main line of business is the assembly and installation of prefabricated structures.

According to the available information, 50% of the stake in the new entity belongs to Rustam Vakhidov, general producer of Solovyov LIVE.

The company's name and its specialization inevitably raise questions. It is possible that the business could be linked to metal protective structures and anti-drone nets, but there is no confirmation of this so far.

At the same time, Solovyov had previously supported fundraising for the creation of anti-drone net corridors along roads as part of an initiative by the People's Front.

It makes for curious business logic: first earning money on bellicose rhetoric, and then, possibly, on protection from the consequences of war. A double benefit? For now, this is merely an ironic interpretation rather than an established business scheme of the television host.

This is not the first project in Solovyov's business portfolio: earlier, his foundation established the company Nauka.Investitsii.Tekhnologii. Now SVR Zashchita has been added to the list. What exactly the new entity will do remains to be seen.