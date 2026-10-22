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Media: Christa Pike, who survived lethal injection, has begun speaking in sentences

1news Staff15:57 - Today
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Media: Christa Pike, who survived lethal injection, has begun speaking in sentences

American Christa Pike, who survived two doses of lethal injection, has recovered to the point that she has begun speaking in full sentences.

This was reported by the TMZ portal, citing her attorney.

"Pike is making significant strides forward in her recovery… Christa's speech has improved, and she is now able to express herself more clearly and in full sentences," the article says.

At the same time, it is noted that doctors have not yet determined whether the inmate suffered irreversible psychological and cognitive injury.

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