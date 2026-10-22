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Iran announces new drone for the country's armed forces

1news Staff17:10 - Today
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Iran announces new drone for the country's armed forces

The Iranian army will soon unveil a new unmanned aerial vehicle whose technical specifications are being kept secret for now. This was announced by the commander-in-chief of the Islamic republic's army, General Amir Hatami.

"Today our advantage in the field of UAVs has reached an unprecedented level. A striking example is this drone, whose name and performance characteristics will be officially presented in the near future," he said during an Iranian state television report from an underground drone production center.

Hatami emphasized that Iran's Armed Forces now have a broader arsenal of effective UAVs, whose characteristics have become more diverse compared with the period before the 40-day war. "This is a direct result of the dynamic development of this industry and the expansion of its enterprises throughout the country," the commander-in-chief added.

Source: TASS

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