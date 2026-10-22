Rubio: The conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through negotiations

The current conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved at the negotiating table, and the United States is ready to act as a mediator.

As TASS reports, this was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with the television channel India Today.

"This conflict is extremely difficult to end," he said, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump is devoting enormous attention to it. "We have staff who spend entire days doing nothing but looking for ways to overcome the existing differences," Rubio added.

"It is not easy, but I will put it this way: no matter how difficult it may be, it is impossible to achieve a result unless both sides sit down at the negotiating table. We are ready to act as a mediator. That is exactly what we are trying to do. We are not claiming that the very fact of the parties meeting will automatically solve the problem, but without such a meeting a settlement is impossible in principle," the secretary of state stated.

In his words, "the question is whether it is possible to find a compromise in which both sides make concessions in order to put an end to the war." "This conflict cannot be resolved by military means. It can only end through diplomacy. The main task is to find a solution in which each of the sides receives a certain benefit, but at the same time makes concessions, which will make it possible to end the confrontation," Rubio noted.