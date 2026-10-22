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Media and Broadcasting Council condemns the spread of false information about Azerbaijan

1news Staff22:30 - Today
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Media and Broadcasting Council condemns the spread of false information about Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council has condemned the dissemination in Turkish media and on social networks of false reports about mass arrests in the country over the wearing of the hijab.

The Council's statement notes that claims about detentions and residents leaving Azerbaijan for this reason are groundless and are aimed at manipulating public opinion and creating a distorted image of the country by exploiting religious sentiments.

The Council also emphasized the inadmissibility of the participation of certain political and public figures in spreading disinformation and publishing unfounded accusations in an offensive manner. Such actions contradict their public responsibility and constitute an abuse of their influence over audiences.

The Council strongly condemned the spread of false information about Azerbaijan and called on media representatives, politicians, and public figures to take a responsible approach to their publications. Citizens were advised to critically assess such reports, verify information through reliable sources, and not contribute to the spread of disinformation.

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