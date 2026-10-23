Court hearing on Robert Kocharyan's measure of restraint concludes in Armenia

A court in Armenia has concluded its consideration of the question of the measure of restraint applied to the country's former president, leader of the opposition bloc "Armenia" Robert Kocharyan.

As the news.am portal reports, the decision will be published on the evening of October 23.

"The consideration of Robert Kocharyan's motion to change the measure of restraint has concluded. The decision will be published on October 23, at 17:30 ()", the statement says.

On August 25, searches were conducted at the apartment of Levon Kocharyan, a member of parliament from the opposition faction "Armenia", as well as at the home of Robert Kocharyan and at the companies and homes of persons affiliated with the Kocharyan family. On the same day, the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia announced the initiation of a criminal case against Robert Kocharyan, charging him with abuse of official position, receiving a bribe on an especially large scale and money laundering. The case also involves former president Serzh Sargsyan, who during Kocharyan's rule was defense minister.

On August 26, the court decided to arrest his elder son Sedrak Kocharyan for two months, and in relation to Robert Kocharyan a measure of restraint in the form of a two-month arrest was applied on August 27, after he was discharged from the hospital, where he had been taken from the Anti-Corruption Committee due to a deterioration of his health.

Source: TASS