Trump says he will have "a lot of power" when he leaves the presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that after he leaves office, he will still have "a lot of power."

"You'll always be first," he said during a speech to supporters in the state of Iowa. "I'll always have that little bit of power. You know, we (the Trump administration) have only a little more than two years left. Can you believe it? But when I leave, I'm going to have a lot of power, and I'm going to keep you first."

By law, Trump's second term as president is set to end in January 2029. The 22nd Amendment to the country's constitution, which was adopted in 1951, limits a president's time in office to two terms. Nevertheless, the current American leader has repeatedly allowed for the possibility of seeking reelection for a third term.

Source: TASS