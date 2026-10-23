More than 50,000 people died in Europe this year because of the summer heat

Severe and prolonged heat in Europe this summer was one of the causes of death for at least 50,000 people.

This is reported by the European outlet Politico.

It is noted that researchers reached this conclusion based on data from approximately 850 cities across Europe, "which means the total number of deaths — taking rural areas into account — is even higher." Scientists also found that this summer was the deadliest of the 21st century, significantly surpassing all previous figures. "Two-thirds of these deaths are linked to climate change," the outlet notes.