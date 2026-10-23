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Ukraine's population continues to decline: a new figure has been named

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Ukraine's population continues to decline: a new figure has been named

As of mid-2026, Ukraine's population has shrunk to 28.5 million people, primarily due to people leaving the country.

This was reported by Ella Libanova, director of the Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Studies, during a speech at the 10th Ukrainian Women's Congress.

According to Libanova, scholars completed the calculations of Ukraine's population size a few days before her speech. The demographer noted that the population had declined by another half a million, but did not specify over what period. This primarily concerns people leaving for abroad, not deaths. At the same time, the population continues to shrink, and the share of older people is growing.

The demographer warned that after the war and the lifting of martial law, a new wave of departures abroad is possible — this time of men. She fears that Ukraine will not be able to offer those returning from the front jobs and wages that they would consider acceptable. In that case, families may decide to reunite outside the country.

"And then the question arises: where will Ukrainian families reunite? In Ukraine or outside it? I am very afraid that there will be a second, so-called male migration wave. That is quite likely," she said.

Libanova also noted that it is unrealistic to expect a "baby boom" in Ukraine. Speaking about support for the birth rate, she cited as an example the Scandinavian countries, where great attention is paid to men's participation in raising children. In her opinion, parental leave should be an obligation for the father, not just a right.

Separately, the demographer emphasized the need to develop care services for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Without them, this care will mostly fall on women, who as a result will be unable to work and will subsequently receive low pensions.

Source: gordonua.com

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