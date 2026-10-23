U.S. hands over $1.4 million in vehicles and special equipment to Armenia's Border Troops

The United States has handed over $1.4 million worth of vehicles and specialized equipment to Armenia's Border Troops, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan reports.

The transfer was carried out as part of the U.S. State Department's Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) program.

The vehicles and equipment are intended to help modernize Armenia's Border Service, strengthen border security, and improve the safe movement of people and goods.

As noted in the statement, this support reflects the United States' commitment to strengthening Armenia's border management capacity and promoting regional connectivity, including within the framework of the "Trump Route."

source: Sputnik Armenia