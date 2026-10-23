Armenian opposition enthusiastically welcomed Pashinyan's words about early elections

The "Powerful Armenia" party, whose leader is Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan, stated that it is ready to hold early elections.

The head of the "Powerful Armenia" faction, Narek Karapetyan, commented on yesterday's statement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who did not rule out early parliamentary elections with the aim of adopting a new Constitution of Armenia as part of the peace agenda with Azerbaijan. Karapetyan is confident that in these elections the people will come out against the authorities: "We are ready. Just name the day."

During a briefing on October 22, Pashinyan did not rule out holding early parliamentary elections in order to try to obtain a constitutional majority (in the last elections, "Civil Contract" received 49.81%) and to secure the adoption of a new Constitution. "We will try to convince our colleagues from the opposition that this is a very important and fundamental issue," the prime minister said, adding that if this cannot be done, then the ruling force in Armenia will proceed with other scenarios, including snap elections.

Source: Sputnik Armenia