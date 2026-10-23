The first Eurovision Asia contest has run into organizational problems

The first Eurovision Asia contest, due to take place on Nov. 14, 2026, in Bangkok, has run into organizational difficulties.

The Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reports that the project's budget has been cut by about $1 million (1.7 million manats), from an initial $4.5 million (7.65 million manats).

According to media reports, the organizers are reworking the production process in the wake of the funding cut. The international technical team is said to be largely being replaced by local specialists from Thailand, with changes also being made to the stage design, the lighting and sound equipment and the television production.

The changes have raised questions about whether the show can be staged at the level originally planned, a subject being actively discussed on social media.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), for its part, expressed confidence in the local team and said the available budget matches the project's ambitions.

The official Eurovision Asia website said on Oct. 22 that the contest has not been canceled or postponed. The final is still scheduled for Nov. 14 in Bangkok, with representatives of 11 countries due to take part.

Felix Vishnevetsky