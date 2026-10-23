First tanker with Russian diesel heads to New York

The first tanker carrying 40,000 tons of Russian diesel fuel is heading to New York following an agreement reached between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

This was reported by Reuters, citing data from the LSEG ship tracking system.

According to the agency, the vessel is sailing under the flag of Malta. The delivery is being carried out under an agreement whereby Russia agreed to lift restrictions on diesel fuel exports and resume its supplies to global markets, including the American one. The arrangement is aimed at reducing global fuel prices.

On October 9, Putin and Trump agreed to resume supplies of Russian diesel. According to the American president, Russia is to supply more than 300,000 tons of fuel to the American and global markets, another 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons later. To implement the deal, the U.S. Treasury Department temporarily eased sanctions restrictions on Russian diesel fuel.