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Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $122

1news Staff11:50 - Today
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Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $122

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $2.25, or 1.88%, to $121.95.

A source in the oil market told Report about this.

The price of December futures for Brent crude amounted to $122.44 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $2.24, or 2.05%, to $111.35.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average price of 1 barrel of oil is calculated based on $65.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81, and the highest in July 2008 — $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, oil of this brand is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.

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