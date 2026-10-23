Austria declares four Russian diplomats persona non grata

The Austrian authorities have decided to declare four Russian diplomats persona non grata.

As 1news.az reports, citing the Austrian publication Profil, the head of Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, secured the expulsion of four accredited Russian representatives, who will have to leave the country.

According to the publication, the diplomats are suspected of espionage.

Vienna's decision was made against the backdrop of similar measures taken by other European states with regard to Russian diplomatic representatives.

Earlier, Hungary announced the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats, explaining that their activities did not correspond to their diplomatic status.