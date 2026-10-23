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About 12,500 people evacuated in Tibet after earthquake

Jamala Sujadinova13:15 - Today
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About 12,500 people evacuated in Tibet after earthquake

As a result of the earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, 65 people were injured, and about 12,500 residents were evacuated to safe places.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced on Friday by China Central Television.

According to the TV channel, as of 10:00 a.m. on October 23 local time, 11 people had sustained serious injuries, and another 54 people were slightly injured. Earlier, information had been received about 16 dead and 54 injured as a result of the natural disaster.

The earthquake occurred on the evening of October 22 in Baqen County of the city of Nagqu. According to Chinese seismologists, the magnitude of the tremors was 7, and the epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.1.

Earlier, an earthquake was also recorded in the Pacific Ocean, in the area of the Northern Kuril Islands. Tremors with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred on October 20 at 08:43 local time. The epicenter was located 67 kilometers east of the uninhabited island of Matua, and the focus lay at a depth of 136 kilometers beneath the seabed.

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