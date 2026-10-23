Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger has arrived in Azerbaijan, where the World Cup and festival (U-15) begin tomorrow.

As azerisport.com reports, Pierluigi Collina, who holds the position of chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, is also set to fly to Baku. And tomorrow FIFA head Gianni Infantino will once again visit Azerbaijan.

For the decisive match of the World Cup, which will take place on October 30, several stars of world soccer, whose names have not yet been disclosed, will visit our country.