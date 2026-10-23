 Arsène Wenger is already in Baku | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

1news Staff13:54 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger has arrived in Azerbaijan, where the World Cup and festival (U-15) begin tomorrow.

As azerisport.com reports, Pierluigi Collina, who holds the position of chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, is also set to fly to Baku. And tomorrow FIFA head Gianni Infantino will once again visit Azerbaijan.

For the decisive match of the World Cup, which will take place on October 30, several stars of world soccer, whose names have not yet been disclosed, will visit our country.

Share:
737

In focus

President's Diary

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Society

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

President's Diary

Farhad Khalilov awarded the Order of "Istiglal"

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev receives the foreign minister of India - PHOTO

Sport

Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

AFC backs Infantino for fourth term as FIFA president

Farhad Rajabli becomes 12-time European champion

Dates announced for the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Qarabag to face Neftchi in the main match of Round VIII of the Misli Premier League

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

FIFA unveils official brand of the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Sergen Yalçın is the new head coach of the Turkish national team

Latest news

Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

Today, 15:50

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 14:50

Turkmengaz: We are ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline

Today, 14:45

New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Today, 14:20

Baku expects decisions from Yerevan for the full completion of the normalization process

Today, 14:10

Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

Today, 13:54

India shows interest in the North-South and East-West international transport corridors

Today, 13:45

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and India openly discussed disagreements in relations

Today, 13:40

Turkish authorities announce general agreement on diesel supplies from Russia

Today, 13:25

About 12,500 people evacuated in Tibet after earthquake

Today, 13:15

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Today, 13:00

Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO

Today, 12:55

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

Today, 12:50

Farhad Khalilov awarded the Order of "Istiglal"

Today, 12:35

Austria declares four Russian diplomats persona non grata

Today, 12:20

Netanyahu imposes martial law in Hebron

Today, 12:12

Ibad Huseynov detained at airport in Georgia

Today, 12:00

Bus carrying foreigners overturns in Yerevan

Today, 12:00

Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $122

Today, 11:50

First tanker with Russian diesel heads to New York

Today, 11:45
All news