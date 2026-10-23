 New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

1news Staff14:20 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Another 10 people linked to the "Strong Armenia" party have been detained in Stepanavan.

This was reported to journalists by lawmaker Andranik Gevorkyan, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"This morning there were again searches in the homes of 10 people, detentions. They were taken to Yerevan for questioning," Gevorkyan said.

According to him, among those detained are 4 candidates for the Council of Elders, two of them are under house arrest.

Earlier, another 14 representatives of the opposition party "Strong Armenia" were detained, including the candidate for mayor of Stepanavan, Arsen Gevorkyan.

For 10 of them, the court chose pretrial restrictions in the form of detention and house arrest. Gevorkyan himself was arrested for two months.

As a reminder, elections to the Council of Elders of the enlarged community of Stepanavan in the Lori region are scheduled for October 25. The voting will be held under a proportional system. Four political forces are taking part in the elections: the "Entrepreneur" party — the list is headed by the current head of the Stepanavan community, Armen Grigoryan; "Civil Contract" — the list is headed by the former head of the enlarged community of Lori Berd, Arayik Nersisyan; "Strong Armenia" — the list is headed by Arsen Gevorkyan; the "Republic" party — the list is headed by Artak Aleksanyan.

Share:
678

In focus

President's Diary

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Society

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

President's Diary

Farhad Khalilov awarded the Order of "Istiglal"

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev receives the foreign minister of India - PHOTO

World

Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

Turkmengaz: We are ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline

New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Turkish authorities announce general agreement on diesel supplies from Russia

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

At least 17 people crushed to death at Indian religious festival

More than 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports - VIDEO

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Latest news

Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

Today, 15:50

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 14:50

Turkmengaz: We are ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline

Today, 14:45

New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Today, 14:20

Baku expects decisions from Yerevan for the full completion of the normalization process

Today, 14:10

Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

Today, 13:54

India shows interest in the North-South and East-West international transport corridors

Today, 13:45

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and India openly discussed disagreements in relations

Today, 13:40

Turkish authorities announce general agreement on diesel supplies from Russia

Today, 13:25

About 12,500 people evacuated in Tibet after earthquake

Today, 13:15

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Today, 13:00

Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO

Today, 12:55

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

Today, 12:50

Farhad Khalilov awarded the Order of "Istiglal"

Today, 12:35

Austria declares four Russian diplomats persona non grata

Today, 12:20

Netanyahu imposes martial law in Hebron

Today, 12:12

Ibad Huseynov detained at airport in Georgia

Today, 12:00

Bus carrying foreigners overturns in Yerevan

Today, 12:00

Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $122

Today, 11:50

First tanker with Russian diesel heads to New York

Today, 11:45
All news