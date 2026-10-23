New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Another 10 people linked to the "Strong Armenia" party have been detained in Stepanavan.

This was reported to journalists by lawmaker Andranik Gevorkyan, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"This morning there were again searches in the homes of 10 people, detentions. They were taken to Yerevan for questioning," Gevorkyan said.

According to him, among those detained are 4 candidates for the Council of Elders, two of them are under house arrest.

Earlier, another 14 representatives of the opposition party "Strong Armenia" were detained, including the candidate for mayor of Stepanavan, Arsen Gevorkyan.

For 10 of them, the court chose pretrial restrictions in the form of detention and house arrest. Gevorkyan himself was arrested for two months.

As a reminder, elections to the Council of Elders of the enlarged community of Stepanavan in the Lori region are scheduled for October 25. The voting will be held under a proportional system. Four political forces are taking part in the elections: the "Entrepreneur" party — the list is headed by the current head of the Stepanavan community, Armen Grigoryan; "Civil Contract" — the list is headed by the former head of the enlarged community of Lori Berd, Arayik Nersisyan; "Strong Armenia" — the list is headed by Arsen Gevorkyan; the "Republic" party — the list is headed by Artak Aleksanyan.