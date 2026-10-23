Turkmengaz: We are ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline

Turkmenistan is ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline, through which deliveries to the European Union (EU) are planned, and is interested in implementing this project.

This was stated to journalists by Maksat Babayev, chairman of the State Concern "Turkmengaz," TASS reports.

"As for our interest in the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline <...>, the Trans-Caspian project is always of interest to Turkmenistan. This project is of interest to us not only as a gas pipeline, but the Trans-Caspian corridor as a whole — the laying of a cable, the logistics route, and the port are also of interest to us. <...> We agree to supply natural gas for the Trans-Caspian route. To do this, it is necessary to carry out the next stage of development at the Galkynysh field in order to provide this project with raw materials, with gas," he said at a press conference following the International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026."

Ashgabat and Baku have long been considering the possibility of laying a gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea from the coast of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan. The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea stipulates that such projects must be agreed upon only between the countries through whose territorial waters the pipeline will pass. After the convention was signed, reports appeared in some media that the agreement had given the green light to the implementation of the project, which provides for deliveries of Turkmen gas to the European market in the amount of 30 billion cubic meters annually for at least 30 years.

The International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026" is being held on October 21-23 in Ashgabat. Delegates and enterprises from 75 countries, local energy industry companies, relevant ministries and sectoral agencies of Turkmenistan, and international organizations are taking part in them.