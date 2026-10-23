 Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED | 1news.az
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Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

1news Staff14:50 - Today
Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Romanian rescue services are continuing the search for three sailors from the vessel Khoryv, which was in distress in the Black Sea.

According to Romanian media, the crew of the Khoryv consisted of 10 citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports citing TASS, the vessel sent a distress signal 13 nautical miles from the Romanian port of Constanta, outside the country's territorial waters.

After the signal was received, vessels of the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Lives at Sea and the Ministry of Internal Affairs immediately headed to the scene of the incident. This was reported by a representative of the Romanian Maritime Administration, Irina Puscasu, on Radio Romania.

According to her, rescuers managed to find nine surviving crew members and the body of one deceased sailor. The search for three more people is continuing. The operation is complicated by unfavorable weather conditions and poor visibility, because of which it is impossible to use a helicopter.

The vessel sailed under the flag of the Comoros and was traveling from the Turkish port of Eregli to the Romanian port of Sulina.

***

The merchant vessel "Khoryv," which had citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine on board, was wrecked in the Black Sea.

One sailor died, and three more are listed as missing. As Romanian media report, the vessel sank approximately 24 kilometers from the coast of the city of Constanta.

According to preliminary data, nine people were rescued. The circumstances of the incident and information about the nationality of the deceased and the missing are being clarified.

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