Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

Russia and Ukraine have carried out a prisoner exchange under the "270 for 270" formula, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports, TASS relays.

"On October 23, 270 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In exchange, 270 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian Armed Forces were handed over. The returned Russian service members are currently on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Yana Lantratova, is working with them," the agency said.