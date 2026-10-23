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Netanyahu announces largest operation in the West Bank since 1967

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Netanyahu announces largest operation in the West Bank since 1967

Israel is preparing to conduct a large-scale military operation in the West Bank of the Jordan River, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to him, this will be the largest operation since the Six-Day War of 1967, when Israel took control of the West Bank, which had previously been under Jordanian rule.

"[Israeli] Defense Minister [Israel] Katz and I have overseen the planning of a very large-scale operation by the Israel Defense Forces in Judea and Samaria (the Israeli designation for the West Bank — TASS). There has been nothing on this scale since the Six-Day War. The Israel Defense Forces are ready to carry it out. We will determine the timing, but it will take place soon," Netanyahu said, with his remarks distributed by the head of government's office.

Source: TASS

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