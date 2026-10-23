Shooting at churchgoers in a church in Jordan: there are dead and wounded
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The shooting took place in a church located in the southern province of Karak (Jordan), there are dead and injured, local media report.
It is noted that a group of unidentified armed men opened fire on the people who were in the church.
According to preliminary data, seven people were killed and ten more were wounded.
The area around the church has been cordoned off by police forces.
A search for the perpetrators is underway.
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