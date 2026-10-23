Foreign Ministry: All Azerbaijani citizens rescued from vessel hit off the coast of Romania

All three Azerbaijani citizens who were on board the cargo ship "Khorev," which sank in the Black Sea after a drone strike off the coast of Romania, have been rescued. One of them sustained minor injuries.

As reported by the head of the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, the injured man, Rufan Ahmadov, born in 1992, underwent a medical examination and has been placed in a hotel.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania, together with the authorized agencies, is coordinating the work and taking measures to provide consular assistance to the citizens.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry called on citizens to refrain from traveling to zones of hostilities and unstable situations, as well as from working on dangerous routes, in particular on vessels in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Romanian naval authorities, there were 13 people on board the Comoros-flagged vessel: 10 citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Azerbaijan.