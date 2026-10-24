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Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

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Trump threatens Russia and Ukraine with 200% tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of imposing 200% tariffs against Ukraine and Russia over the absence of a peace agreement. The statement was made at a Republican campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Tariffs helped us end eight wars. Perhaps we should immediately apply this approach to Ukraine and Russia. I hadn't thought about it before, but it still won't work, since we don't buy much from them," Trump said.

Trump claims that he has ended "eight wars" since his return to the Oval Office.
The White House includes among them the conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Israel and Hamas, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Source: RBC

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