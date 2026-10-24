Two more matches of Round IX will take place today in the Misli Premier League

Today, two more matches of Round IX will take place in the Misli Premier League: "Shafa" will host "Kapaz," and "Neftchi" will play at home against "Turan Tovuz."

As 1news.az reports, "Shafa" and "Kapaz" will be the first to take the field. The match will begin at 16:30.

The Ganja club, with 11 points, occupies seventh place in the standings. The hosts have three points and are in 11th position.

In the second match of the day, "Neftchi" will host "Turan Tovuz." The game starts at 19:00. The "black and whites," with 17 points, are in second place, while the representative of the western region has collected 14 points and occupies fifth place.

Let us recall that the day before, "Gabala" defeated "Araz-Nakhchivan" with a score of 2:1, and "Zira" beat "Sumgayit" with a score of 3:2. Round IX will conclude on October 25.