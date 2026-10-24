Trump's former daughter-in-law says she has beaten breast cancer

Vanessa, the former daughter-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, said that after more than six months of treatment for breast cancer she is in remission.



"I am finally cancer-free," the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. said on a podcast hosted by her daughter Kai, which was published on Instagram.

Vanessa Trump, 48, announced her illness on May 20, a month after she was diagnosed.

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and the couple have five children.



Source: TASS