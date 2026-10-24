Azerbaijan is committed to international peace and security

On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, as well as sustainable development.



This was stated in a post by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.

On #UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, and sustainable development. Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and advancing a more peaceful, just and secure world for all. Happy United Nations Day!🇦🇿🇺🇳 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 24, 2026



"Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and building a more peaceful, just and secure world for all.

Happy United Nations Day!" the post reads.