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Azerbaijan is committed to international peace and security

1news Staff10:55 - Today
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Azerbaijan is committed to international peace and security

On UN Day, Azerbaijan reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, as well as sustainable development.

This was stated in a post by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X.


"Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening international cooperation, promoting dialogue, and building a more peaceful, just and secure world for all.
Happy United Nations Day!" the post reads.

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