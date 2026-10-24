 Rain expected in Baku tomorrow | 1news.az
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Rain expected in Baku tomorrow

1news Staff12:45 - Today
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Rain expected in Baku tomorrow

Short-term rain is expected in places in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

In some areas of the peninsula, short-term downpours and thunderstorms are possible. A moderate northeasterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature will be 15–17° at night and 17–19° above zero during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm of mercury. Relative air humidity will be 70–80%.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, rain is expected in places. In some areas, intense downpours, thunderstorms and hail are possible, and snow in the high mountains. In the eastern regions, precipitation may intensify in places. At night and in the morning, fog is expected in places. A moderate easterly wind will prevail.

The air temperature will be 13–16° at night and 17–21° above zero during the day; in the mountains it will be 2–6° at night and 8–13° above zero during the day.

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