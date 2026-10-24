 Azerbaijan's national team opens the FIFA U-15 World Cup with a big win | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's national team opens the FIFA U-15 World Cup with a big win

1news Staff21:00 - Today
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Azerbaijan's national team opens the FIFA U-15 World Cup with a big win

Azerbaijan's national team played its first match at the U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, the match against the Timor-Leste national team at Baku Crystal Hall ended in a 6-0 victory for the Azerbaijani footballers.

The goals were scored by Mushfig Zamanov (2), Yusif Alizade, Hasan Mahmedov (2) and Asif Allahverdizade.

Note that the U-15 World Cup will be held at the Govsan sports complex and will conclude on October 30, with the final taking place at Baku Crystal Hall.

On October 25 at 12:45, Azerbaijan's national team will play against Andorra, and at 19:30 against Australia. Both matches will be held on field 10A of the Govsan sports complex. A day later, on October 26, the team will face Israel at 11:30, and Haiti at 18:15.

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