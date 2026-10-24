Famil Khalilov: The President's congratulations will give the players additional motivation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the U-15 national football team, which became additional motivation for the players.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated to journalists by the team's head coach, Famil Khalilov, after the opening match of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, in which Azerbaijan defeated the team of Timor-Leste 6:0.

The specialist said that after the game the head of state congratulated them: "The President's congratulations will give the players additional motivation."

F. Khalilov expressed his joy after the big win at the start of the tournament.

"In the first half we experienced some difficulties. Then we pulled ourselves together and earned a deserved victory. Ahead of us are matches against stronger teams," he added.

Let us note that the U-15 World Cup will end on October 30. On October 25, the Azerbaijani national team will play against Andorra at 12:45, and against the Australian national team at 19:30. Both matches will take place on field 10A of the Govsan Sports Complex. On October 26, the Azerbaijani team will face the Israeli national team at 11:30, and the Haitian national team at 18:15.