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Teenagers planning an attack on a school detained in Georgia

1news Staff23:00 - 24 / 10 / 2026
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Teenagers planning an attack on a school detained in Georgia

Law enforcement officers have detained two minors in Georgia who were planning to attack a school using weapons.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia.

According to the agency, the detainees met in April-May on social networks and were planning an attack on one of Tbilisi's schools. They intended to stage a rampage and "cause harm to the health of persons present at the school using weapons," the agency stated.

The detainees have been charged under the article of the Criminal Code on organizing group actions and preparing to participate in them, which were to entail violence and rioting, damage to someone else's property, as well as on the use of weapons. They face from six to nine years in prison.

For one of the minors, the court has already chosen arrest as a measure of restraint; with regard to the second, the prosecutor's office will file a petition with the court.

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