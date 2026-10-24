Elon Musk: Ukraine violated the Starlink terms of use

The Ukrainian military violated the terms of use of the Starlink satellite communications system and employed it to carry out offensive drone strikes to kill people.

As 1news.az reports, this was written on the social network X by SpaceX head Elon Musk.

"Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, to carry out offensive drone strikes with the aim of killing people has never been permitted and must not be permitted. Starshield, a different system, is under the control of the U.S. government. What they decide to do with it is entirely up to them," he added.

The billionaire stated that using the technology to strike people "has never been allowed and must not be allowed."

Musk also stated that Starlink is of decisive importance for Ukraine's defense, since it is "the only system that cannot be jammed or destroyed."

"If Starlink is shut off, the Ukrainian front will collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, but simply a statement of fact," he emphasized.

On the morning of October 14, former adviser to the country's defense minister Serhii Sternenko reported on Telegram that SpaceX had limited the operating speed of Starlink terminals to 60-70 km per hour. Later, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that connectivity was being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h. This disrupted several operations of the Ukrainian military. Musk denied his responsibility for the restrictions, claiming that decisions on the speed and use of the system are made by the U.S. authorities. Later, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that Musk personally ordered the limiting of Starshield's operation in Ukraine.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the service's operation has been restored.