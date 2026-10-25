Anastasia Lavrina presents Azerbaijan's position on global governance issues in China

Azerbaijani political scientist Anastasia Lavrina spoke at the Global Governance Forum 2026 in the Chinese city of Xiong'an, where she discussed the development of Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation, the significance of the Middle Corridor, and the need to reform international institutions.

As 1news.az reports, the forum, organized by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, was dedicated to strengthening international trust, developing cooperation, and shaping a more equitable system of global governance.

At the opening ceremony on October 23, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a speech in which he read out a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping. It emphasized the need for joint efforts to create a more just and equitable system of global governance.

Wang Yi, in turn, noted the importance of observing international law and the sovereign equality of states, strengthening the central role of the UN, and expanding the participation of developing countries in international decision-making.

Anastasia Lavrina, a member of the New Azerbaijan Party and a doctoral student in National Security at the School of Global Leadership of Renmin University of China, took part in the forum's work.

On October 25, she spoke at the round table "Paths and Practices of Regional Monetary Cooperation in New Conditions," organized with the participation of Renmin University of China.

In her remarks, Lavrina noted that the development of relations between Azerbaijan and China is based on mutual trust, respect for sovereignty, and common economic interests, which create a solid foundation for a long-term partnership.

The political scientist paid special attention to the Middle Corridor, which connects China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus.

According to her, the development of transport infrastructure must be accompanied by the improvement of financial mechanisms. For businesses, railway operators, ports, and logistics companies, reliable cross-border payments, transparent settlement rules, and harmonized procedures among the countries located along the route are of particular importance.

Touching upon issues of global governance, Lavrina recalled the position of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the need to reform international institutions, primarily the UN and its Security Council.

She emphasized the importance of fair representation of states and regions, increasing the effectiveness of international mechanisms, and the consistent application of the norms of international law.

"The President of Azerbaijan, in particular, has advocated expanding the representation of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union in the UN Security Council," Lavrina stated.

The political scientist also noted the interconnection between a fair system of global governance and practical regional cooperation. According to her, the participation of states in developing common rules, the development of transport links, and accessible financial mechanisms contribute to strengthening trust, sustainable peace, and joint development.