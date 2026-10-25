 Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

1news Staff17:44 - Today
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Azerbaijan holds second stage of the test exam for the accountant certificate

The State Examination Center (SEC) is holding today the second stage of the exam for obtaining the professional accountant certificate (on legislation).

As reported by the center, the exam is organized in computer format at the SEC's electronic exam building and at secondary school No. 4 in the city of Nakhchivan.

Two chief exam supervisors, 7 exam supervisors, 45 observers and 7 employees ensuring access control (security) have been involved in conducting the exam.

The exam for obtaining the professional accountant certificate on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) began at 10:00 and lasted three hours. A total of 524 people took part in it.

The exams for obtaining the professional accountant certificate on International Financial Reporting Standards for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as on International Public Sector Accounting Standards (Levels I and II), began at 16:00.

After the exam ends or the allotted time expires, candidates can review the results of the closed-type tasks.

The final results of the exams will be announced in six weeks due to the need to check the tasks requiring written answers.

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