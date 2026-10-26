Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Austria on its national holiday - PHOTO
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Austria on the occasion of its national holiday.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated on the official page of the Azerbaijani foreign policy agency on the social network "X".
"We extend warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Austria on the occasion of the National Day!" the Foreign Ministry's message says.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Austria on the occasion of Austria’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇦🇹 @MFA_Austria https://t.co/BlS4jlqzKh — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 26, 2026
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