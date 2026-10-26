Second protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters approved
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The Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters has been approved.
As Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev has signed the bill on the approval of the related protocol.
According to the document, the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of November 8, 2001, has been approved with the relevant reservations and declarations of Azerbaijan.
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