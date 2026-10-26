Azerbaijan and the Netherlands intend to expand economic cooperation

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands discussed expanding economic cooperation in the field of green energy and within the framework of the Middle Corridor.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen in Baku.

According to Bayramov, the economic ties between the two countries have high development potential.

"For example, last year the trade turnover amounted to $325 million. At the same time, the volume of investments from the Netherlands to Azerbaijan has reached $1.3 billion to date, and from Azerbaijan to the Netherlands — $1.6 billion," the minister said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also reported that 150 Dutch companies operate in Azerbaijan. In the Netherlands, in turn, a number of large Azerbaijani companies are represented.

"At today's meeting, we discussed expanding cooperation in new areas, green energy, Azerbaijan's role in the European market, and opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor. Among the main topics were also the Alat free economic zone and the Baku Trade Port," Bayramov added.