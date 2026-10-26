Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the South Caucasus

Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the region, and therefore we intend to strengthen cooperation.

As Report informs, Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen said this in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"We held substantive discussions on many issues. First of all, I want to note that today is of great importance for the bilateral relations between our countries. Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in this region, and therefore we have sought to strengthen cooperation between our countries," Berendsen said.

According to him, the parties today agreed on a road map for 2026-2028, enshrining the intentions to deepen and expand political, economic, educational, and cultural cooperation.

"This 'road map' is a contribution to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and beyond. The Netherlands counts on further strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan," the minister added.