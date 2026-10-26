President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), who also serves as the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos congratulated Azerbaijan on the upcoming World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, emphasizing that the event had become an important international platform for promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue worldwide.

Commending Azerbaijan’s support for the activities of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Moratinos noted that the country played a vital role in promoting intercultural and interreligious dialogue at the international level.

He also welcomed Azerbaijan’s active efforts to combat Islamophobia and its regular hosting of international conferences dedicated to the issue, adding that the UN Alliance of Civilizations supported the country’s efforts in this regard.

Moratinos expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s voluntary financial contributions to the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the longstanding and successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, affirming that the country would continue to support the Alliance’s work.

The head of state emphasized the importance of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue hosted by Azerbaijan in providing a platform to discuss pressing issues facing the international community and promote mutual understanding.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations.