 Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series

1news Staff16:10 - Today
Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series

The legendary American boxer Mike Tyson may become a guest star of the Turkish comedy series "Tuzlu Kahve".

Turkish media report this: according to journalist Birsen Altuntas, producer Polat Yagji plans to invite the former world boxing champion to take part in the project, which airs on the Star TV channel.

Tyson may play a friend of the main character, and in the plot his character arrives from the United States. Most likely the American athlete will play himself and appear in a cameo, though the scriptwriters may well work his appearance on screen into the story somehow.

For now there is no word on which episode the boxer will appear in or when the scenes with him will be shot, and at this point there is no official confirmation of the information from the channel or the series' creators either.

Felix Vishnevetsky

Share:
518

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev: The peace agreement with Armenia must not remain only on paper

Politics

Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

Society

Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series

NGO Agency and Karabakh Revival Fund announce joint grant competition for NGOs on sustainable settlement and community life in the liberated territories

Baku calls on Iran to address its own country's problems instead of interfering in Azerbaijan's education policy

Categories of citizens who will receive a fixed pension supplement named

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Zangilan City Day Celebrated with the Support of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Was Navai banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years?

Identity of man killed in mass brawl in Baku established - VIDEO - PHOTO

Latest news

Egypt's parliament approves providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia

Today, 17:20

Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series

Today, 16:10

Hikmet Hajiyev: The peace agreement with Armenia must not remain only on paper

Today, 15:25

Norway's Foreign Ministry responded to Trump over criticism of the Nobel Committee

Today, 15:20

Delegation from Kanaky and Maohi Nui is in Baku to support young soccer players - PHOTO

Today, 15:00

Peskov: Russia hopes Serbia's new authorities will understand the benefits of cooperation

Today, 14:35

Azerbaijani NGOs ask Pezeshkian to help Azerbaijanis in Iran receive education in their native language

Today, 14:25

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General - PHOTO

Today, 14:19

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations

Today, 14:18

A Coordination Commission on construction projects has been created in Azerbaijan

Today, 14:10

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan is always ready to complete the peace process with Armenia

Today, 13:50

Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the South Caucasus

Today, 13:48

Oktay Saral steps down as adviser to Turkey's president

Today, 13:45

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands intend to expand economic cooperation

Today, 13:35

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are preparing 4 agreements for signing

Today, 13:30

Imported case of Zika fever detected in Russia

Today, 13:25

NSS: Azerbaijani citizen who got lost and ended up in Armenian territory has been returned

Today, 13:20

Ilham Aliyev approves intergovernmental agreement with Uzbekistan

Today, 13:17

Second protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters approved

Today, 13:15

Iran says it does not care who comes to power in Israel

Today, 13:08
All news