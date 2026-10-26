Mike Tyson to appear in a popular Turkish series

The legendary American boxer Mike Tyson may become a guest star of the Turkish comedy series "Tuzlu Kahve".

Turkish media report this: according to journalist Birsen Altuntas, producer Polat Yagji plans to invite the former world boxing champion to take part in the project, which airs on the Star TV channel.

Tyson may play a friend of the main character, and in the plot his character arrives from the United States. Most likely the American athlete will play himself and appear in a cameo, though the scriptwriters may well work his appearance on screen into the story somehow.

For now there is no word on which episode the boxer will appear in or when the scenes with him will be shot, and at this point there is no official confirmation of the information from the channel or the series' creators either.

Felix Vishnevetsky