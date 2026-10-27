A change of leadership has taken place in Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service

President Ilham Aliyev has signed orders on personnel changes in the country's Ministry of Justice.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

According to the order of the head of state, Sahib Jalil oglu Rzayev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan — Head of the Penitentiary Service.

By another order of the president, Mirsaleh Miradil oglu Seyidov has been relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Justice — Head of the Penitentiary Service.