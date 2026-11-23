Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on November 23 that he had received death threats.

"Yesterday I received death threats. I was given a clear and unambiguous message: I will be 'liquidated,'" Vučić said on the Pink television channel.

According to him, the threats came from members of the "Vračar clan" — a criminal group that he links to the current authorities. Vučić also expressed distrust of the police, saying that he saw no point in turning to law enforcement agencies, since they take no measures against criminal groups.