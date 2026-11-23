Italy intends to expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation with Azerbaijan, as well as to increase the presence of Italian companies in the republic's market.

This was stated by Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, 1news.az reports.

According to him, the high-level talks, the business forum, and the signed agreements lay the foundation for a new stage in bilateral relations. The minister also noted that the sides had agreed to develop cooperation in the raw materials sector, which is of key importance for the competitiveness of industrially developed countries.

"We emphasized the importance of mutual investment for both countries: Italy must invest in Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan in Italy. I want to thank the Azerbaijani companies investing capital in our economy, and to especially note SOCAR, which acquired the Italian company IP. This is a concrete indicator that the two countries understand each other's needs and seek to build mutually beneficial cooperation," Tajani said.

The head of the Italian Foreign Ministry emphasized the high interest of his country's business community in expanding its activities in Azerbaijan, calling the republic a promising export destination for Italian products.

"Although our two largest markets remain Europe and the United States, for further development we need to enter other markets as well, where there is great interest in and affinity for Italian goods. One such market is Azerbaijan. That is why we decided to invest in this country from both a political and an economic point of view. Today's business forum shows that interest exists not only at the level of governments, but also on the part of Italian business itself, which is ready to work in Azerbaijan in a wide variety of industries," he said.

Antonio Tajani paid special attention to the broad prospects for partnership in the fields of design, furniture, and interiors, highly appreciating the participation in the business forum of the head of the prestigious Italian wood and furniture industry exhibition Salone del Mobile.

In addition, the minister noted the strategic importance of cooperation in the energy and transport sectors: "We pay close attention to processes in the energy sector, in particular the Southern Gas Corridor, which already serves 17 countries, including 10 member states of the European Union. Cooperation with Azerbaijan serves as a clear example of a contribution to the energy security of both Italy and all of Europe. Along with this, our focus is on projects for laying underwater electric cables and developing railways. Large-scale initiatives in these areas are being implemented in Azerbaijan, and we are ready to take part in the next stage of the friendly country's development."

G. Aghayev