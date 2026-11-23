Italy supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The head of the Italian foreign policy agency highly praised the dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, noting that it is capable of restoring ties between the peoples and strengthening regional stability. Rome pays special attention to the safety of the civilian population: "That is why we have increased funding for demining work in the territories affected by the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Nowhere in the world should children's lives be allowed to be broken, children to die or become disabled. On this issue we stand alongside Azerbaijan and are doing everything possible to provide assistance — we have the necessary experience and technical teams."

According to the Italian minister, during the talks the parties also discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, the situation in Iran and processes in the Middle East. "We touched upon the topic of the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the situation in Iran and in the Middle East. These processes equally cause us concern. Our two countries strive to work together for the sake of establishing peace and show great interest in the development of the economy and trade. That is why establishing peace is so important," A. Tajani emphasized.

In addition, Antonio Tajani thanked Baku for its assistance in evacuating Italian citizens during the period of military operations in Iran: "These are concrete manifestations of friendship and closeness."

G. Aghayev