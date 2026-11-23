North Korea does not seek hegemony or territorial expansion, said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, speaking before newly appointed ambassadors to 10 countries.

This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The DPRK lays claim neither to hegemony nor to expansion. Violence and pressure have nothing in common with the foreign policy of the DPRK," the agency quoted Kim Jong Un as saying.

He emphasized that Pyongyang opposes attempts by individual states to restrict the sovereign rights of other countries and intends to take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of the DPRK.

According to the North Korean leader, the unchanging principles of the country's foreign policy remain the defense of international justice and peace, the promotion of progress, development, friendship, and concord.

Kim Jong Un also stated his readiness to strengthen cooperation with all states that respect the sovereignty of the DPRK and adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.